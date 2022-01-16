University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president
The University of Michigan says Mark Schlissel has been removed as school president due to an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a university employee."
The removal was effective “immediately,” University of Michigan Board of Regents said, adding that members learned Dec. 8, 2021 about the relationship from an anonymous complaint and that an investigation revealed that “over the years,” Schlissel used his university email account to “communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the university.”
Former University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman has been appointed interim president. Schlissel's removal and Coleman's appointment will be affirmed during the board's Feb. 17 formal session.
Schlissel succeeded Coleman as president in January 2014. He had been provost at Brown University
