AP Week in Pictures: North America
AP Week in Pictures: North AmericaShow all 19
Feb. 2 - 8, 2024
Days of wind, rain and heavy snowfall caused power outages, street flooding and damaging mudslides in California, Ballet dancers audition for scholarships in Illinois and actor Annette Bening receives kisses from Harvard University theatrical students in Massachusetts.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Patrick Sison in New York.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com