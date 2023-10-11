Jump to content

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 11 October 2023 07:07
A Chinese-Australian journalist who was convicted on murky espionage charges and detained in China for three years has returned to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.

Cheng Lei has reunited with her two children in Melbourne, Albanese said. The 48-year-old Lei worked for the international department of China's state broadcaster CCTV.

“Her matter was concluded through the legal processes in China,” Albanese told reporters.

Her return comes ahead of Albanese's planned visit to Beijing this year on a date yet to be announced.

Albanese’s government has been lobbying for the release of Cheng and another Chinese-Australian held in China since 2019, Yang Hengjun.

