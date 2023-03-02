Watch live as Blinken holds news conference after meeting Russian foreign minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from New Delhi as Antony Blinken holds a press conference during his trip to India.

It comes after the US secretary of state met with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov earlier on Thursday, 2 February.

The brief interaction between the pair was the first such meeting since the beginning of the war in Ukraine this time last year.

According to a State Department official travelling with Blinken they spoke for around 10 minutes.

Before India, he travelled to Uzbekistan for a brief tour of Central Asia, where he spoke with senior Uzbek officials.

While in New Delhi, he is expected to attend a two-day meeting of the foreign ministers from the Group of 20 largest industrialized and developing countries.

China and Russia are among those countries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.