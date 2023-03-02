Jump to content

Watch live as Blinken holds news conference after meeting Russian foreign minister

Mary-Kate Findon
Thursday 02 March 2023 14:08
Watch live from New Delhi as Antony Blinken holds a press conference during his trip to India.

It comes after the US secretary of state met with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov earlier on Thursday, 2 February.

The brief interaction between the pair was the first such meeting since the beginning of the war in Ukraine this time last year.

According to a State Department official travelling with Blinken they spoke for around 10 minutes.

Before India, he travelled to Uzbekistan for a brief tour of Central Asia, where he spoke with senior Uzbek officials.

While in New Delhi, he is expected to attend a two-day meeting of the foreign ministers from the Group of 20 largest industrialized and developing countries.

China and Russia are among those countries.

