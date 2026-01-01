Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Anthony Joshua initially staying in Nigeria to recuperate after crash

British boxer Anthony Joshua is initially staying in Nigeria as he recuperates from injuries sustained after a deadly crash

Joshua Paul Boxing
Joshua Paul Boxing (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

British boxer Anthony Joshua is initially staying in Nigeria as he recuperates from injuries sustained after a deadly crash.

A vehicle carrying the former heavyweight champion and two of his associates crashed into a stationary truck on Monday on a major thoroughfare, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which links Ogun state to Lagos. The two associates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, were killed.

Joshua was released from a Lagos hospital on Wednesday afternoon, and he paid his respects to his deceased associates at the morgue.

His promoter, Matchroom Boxing, told The Associated Press on Thursday: “As reported, Anthony was released from hospital last night and will remain in Nigeria over the coming days.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas in Manchester, England, contributed to this report.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in