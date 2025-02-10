'Captain America' actor Anthony Mackie is named grand marshal for the Daytona 500
Captain America is landing at The Great American Race
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Captain America is landing at The Great American Race.
Actor Anthony Mackie is set to give the command for drivers to start their engines on Sunday at the Daytona 500. Mackie plays Captain America in Marvel Studios’ new film “Captain America: Brave New World,” which opens Friday.
Mackie appeared in previous Marvel Studios movies as Sam Wilson, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War," “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.
He also appeared in the Marvel Television series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" where he officially took the mantle of Captain America.
___
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing