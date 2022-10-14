Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UN chief: 20 leading economies must help developing nations

The United Nations chief has sent a letter to finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s 20 leading economies urging that they change course and steer a global economic recovery including developing countries that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine and escalating climate emergencies

Via AP news wire
Friday 14 October 2022 01:08
UN General Assembly Security Council
UN General Assembly Security Council
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s 20 leading economies Thursday urging they change course and steer a global economic recovery that includes developing countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine and escalating climate emergencies.

The U.N. chief said in the letter ahead of the Group of 20 summit in the Indonesian resort of Bali next month that these world events along with the rising cost of living, tightening financial conditions, and unsustainable debt burdens “are wreaking havoc on economies across the globe.”

“The impact of these compounding shocks on developing countries is further exacerbated by an unfair global financial system that relies on short-term cost-benefit analyses and privileges the rich over the poor,” he said.

Guterres said immediate efforts must be made “to end the cost-of-living emergency and increase liquidity in developing countries.”

Urging the G20 to abandon the status quo, he said the U.N. system and its partners have proposed a “stimulus” to address deteriorating market conditions and accelerate progress toward U.N. development goals for 2030 that include ending extreme poverty, ensuring a quality education for all children, and achieving gender equality.

Recommended

The stimulus calls for “a massive increase in public sector commitments towards development, humanitarian and climate mitigation and adaptation by just 2% of global gross domestic product (GDP),” the secretary-general said.

It consists of five recommendations: immediately enhancing debt relief for vulnerable countries, leveraging better lending from development banks, involving private bondholders and sovereign debtors in debt relief efforts, bolstering liquidity for vulnerable countries through enhanced use of special drawing rights, and aligning financial flows with the U.N. goals and 2015 Paris agreement on climate change, he said.

“Now more than ever,” Guterres said, “the leadership of the G20is needed to steer the world out of its deepest crisis.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in