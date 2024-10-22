Blinken arrives in Israel as US looks to renew cease-fire efforts after the killing of Hamas leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Tuesday on his 11th visit to the region since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

He is expected to meet with top officials as the United States looks to revive cease-fire efforts after the killing of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Blinken landed just hours after Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into central Israel on Tuesday, setting off air raid sirens in the country’s most populated areas but causing no apparent damage or injuries.

The Israeli military said five projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israel and said most were intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system. One landed in an open area.

Israeli police said there were no reports of damage or injury following the salvo.

The Israeli military said that at the same time, about 15 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel.

The rocket fire came as Israel stepped up its strikes in Lebanon, targeting a Hezbollah-run financial institution, and as Israeli troops pushed ahead in their invasion of southern Lebanon.