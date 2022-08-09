Jump to content
Blinken meets South Africa leader Ramaphosa, heads to Congo

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa before embarking on a flight to Congo to continue his three-nation tour of Africa

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 August 2022 12:22

Blinken meets South Africa leader Ramaphosa, heads to Congo

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and marked the country's Women's Day holiday, before embarking on a flight to Congo to continue his three-nation tour of Africa.

Blinken met with Ramaphosa Tuesday morning for brief talks that also included South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

The cordial meeting did not mask the differences between the U.S. and South Africa over Russia's war in Ukraine. South Africa has remained neutral on the war and refused to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine or conduct in the conflict.

Blinken also marked South Africa's Women's Day holiday, marking the day in 1956 when women of all races marched to the capital, Pretoria, to protest apartheid, the country's regime of oppression of the Black majority which did not end until 1994.

Blinken attended an event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria.

The U.S. top diplomat then took off on a flight to Congo, the next stop on his three-nation tour of Africa.

