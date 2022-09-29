Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Fans miss 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge

When Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto’s bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up

Via AP news wire
Thursday 29 September 2022 06:28

Fans miss 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge

Show all 5
Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

When Aaron Judge's American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto's bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up.

“Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement,” tweeted Buschmann’s wife, Sara Walsh, a Fox Sports reporter and former ESPN anchor.

Then Buschmann and Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano passed it to Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who made sure it got to Judge.

Walsh then added: “Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce.”

And to make perfectly clear that she was just kidding, she went on to tweet: “Just a reporter doing work here… per my sources… Matt Buschmann wasn’t forced to give the ball back but he handed it over to Zack Britton" adding he told her "The Judge and Maris family have been flying all over the country. They deserve to have that ball.”

Recommended

Judge entered the Yankees' series at Toronto this week one shy of the AL record of 61 home runs set by Roger Maris in 1961.

When Judge hit a 3-2 pitch from Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza toward the lower deck in left field in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, fans wearing gloves readied themselves to try to catch a piece of baseball history. Instead, the ball grazed past two outstretched gloves, bounced off a wall and dropped into Toronto’s bullpen.

“The disbelief comes over you and just the shock and the amazement,″ said Frankie Lasagna, one of the two fans closest to the ball. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I almost had it.’”

Lasagna, a Toronto restaurant owner, knew what was at stake when he bought his front-row ticket. He said he wouldn’t typically bring a glove to a game.

"In the front row I felt like you’ve got the best chance,” he said. “Lo and behold, I was just a few feet away.”

Next to Lasagna, a Blue Jays fan wearing a Bo Bichette jersey came even closer to catching Judge’s drive. He was clearly distraught when it fell from his grasp and declined to be interviewed.

Recommended

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in