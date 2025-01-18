Nigerian gasoline tanker explosion kills at least 70 people, authorities say
At least 70 people have been killed in north-central Nigeria after a gasoline tanker exploded, the country’s emergency response agency said
The blast happened in the early hours of Saturday near the Suleja area of Niger state after individuals attempted to transfer gasoline from one tanker into another truck using a generator.
The fuel transfer sparked the explosion, resulting in the deaths of those transferring the gasoline and bystanders, Hussaini Isah, of the National Emergency Management Agency, told the Associated Press.
Search and rescue operations were underway, Isah said.
With the absence of an efficient railway system to transport cargo, fatal truck accidents are common along most of the major roads in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.
In September, an explosion killed at least 48 people in Niger state after gasoline tanker collided with another truck conveying cattle.
There were 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes in 2020 resulting in 535 fatalities and 1,142 injuries, according to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps.