AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 31 May 2024 07:50

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 11

May 24-30, 2024

South Africans took to the polls, Britain’s political parties continued with their general election campaigning and the Palme d’Or winner was announced at the Cannes Film Festival. In the world of sports, Manchester United won the FA Cup soccer tournament and PSG took the French Cup.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by chief photographer Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

