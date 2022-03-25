AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and AfricaShow all 14
MARCH 18 – 24
Russian attacks continued across Ukraine this week as residents fled their homes and country in search of safety. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a rousing Moscow speech, and NATO leaders met in Brussels for an emergency summit.
Children received shots against polio as a vaccination drive was launched in four countries in southern and eastern Africa following a confirmed outbreak in Malawi. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his partner, Stella Moris, in a small service held at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in London.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome photographer Alessandra Tarantino.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.