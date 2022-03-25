AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 March 2022 07:44

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 14

MARCH 18 – 24

Russian attacks continued across Ukraine this week as residents fled their homes and country in search of safety. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a rousing Moscow speech, and NATO leaders met in Brussels for an emergency summit.

Children received shots against polio as a vaccination drive was launched in four countries in southern and eastern Africa following a confirmed outbreak in Malawi. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his partner, Stella Moris, in a small service held at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in London.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome photographer Alessandra Tarantino.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Recommended

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in