Funerals announced for 3 killed at Alabama church dinner

Funerals for three people killed by a gunman during a church potluck dinner will be held this week in Alabama

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 21 June 2022 00:24
Alabama-Church Shooting
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Funerals for three people killed by a gunman during a church potluck dinner in Alabama will be held this week, the church's pastor said Monday.

Services for Walter Bartlett Rainey, Sarah Sharon Yeager and Jane Pounds will take place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, where the three church members were fatally shot Thursday night, the Rev. John Burruss wrote in a post on the church's website.

The church was holding a monthly dinner described as a “Boomers Potluck” on Thursday when a visitor sitting by himself drew a handgun and began shooting. Rainey, Yeager and Pounds were all shot before another church member struck the gunman with a chair and disarmed him, according to a former St. Stephen's pastor who spoke with witnesses. The attacker was then held until police arrived.

Prosecutors have charged Robert Findlay Smith, 70, with capital murder in the shootings.

Funerals for Rainey and Yeager are scheduled for Wednesday, the pastor said, followed by the funeral service for Pounds on Thursday.

