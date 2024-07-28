Wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months, Canadian official says

Support truly

A wildfire that has destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper is the largest blaze recorded in Jasper National Park in a century and could still be burning months from now, a Parks Canada official said Saturday.

“We’re going to be working on this wildfire, we expect, over the next three months at least,” Landon Shepherd, a deputy incident commander, said at a news conference in the nearby community of Hinton. “What the last five years has taught us is that the fire season in Jasper tends to last well into the fall.”

The region received about 1.2 centimeters (close to a half inch) of rain over about a day and a half but there were still active hot spots near the community.

More than 20,000 people in and around the town nestled in the Rocky Mountains in Alberta province were ordered to evacuate late Monday due to fast-moving wildfires. Parks Canada has said 358 of the town's 1,113 structures were destroyed.

In an online update, Parks Canada said fire suppression has been progressing well in the town.

The federal agency said power is being restored to parts of the downtown core and to critical infrastructure, which it said would help to speed up further damage assessment and recovery.

Earlier Saturday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on her radio call-in show that she would to see bus tours organized for evacuated residents of Jasper so they can see the damage for themselves and know what to expect when they are allowed to return home.

Christine Nadon, the incident commander with the Municipality of Jasper, said conditions are not safe yet for any sort of tours due to chemicals released from burned structures and because the fire is still burning on the edge of town.

“That is a plan we’re working on and will have available as soon as we can,” she said.

Nadon said her own home was among the many destroyed.

Smith, along with Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland and other dignitaries, toured the evacuated town on Friday.

The premier told listeners Saturday she expected it would be close to 28 days before Jasper residents would be allowed to return to their town. She said it took a similar amount of time before Fort McMurray residents got the green light to go home after it was hit by a ferocious fire in 2016.

Provincial wildfire officials said an estimated 17,100 Albertans are evacuated due to wildfires as of Saturday.

The province said there were 157 wildfires burning across Alberta, with 44 classified as out of control, 45 being held, and 68 under control.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for three communities of the Little Red River Cree Nation as well as Chipewyan Lake.

More support from Ontario, Quebec, Australia, and South Africa is expected to arrive Sunday, the province said.

Meanwhile, officials in British Columbia say the fire risk is improving in the province due to rain and cooler temperatures.

A situational update from the BC Wildfire Service says fire behavior has reduced on some of the major fires. Cool and showery conditions are expected for the western half of the province on Sunday, reaching parts of the Interior as well.

There are about 385 fires burning across the province, including six that are considered “of note” because they pose a threat to people or property or are highly visible.

