Coast Guard Academy settles suit over cadets-with-kids ban

Attorneys for a U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father say he will get his degree as part of a legal settlement

Via AP news wire
Thursday 06 October 2022 21:32
Coast Guard Academy Parent Ban
A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday.

Isaak Olson sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months from graduating, with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer, when he disclosed in 2014 that his fiancee had given birth to their first child, according the lawsuit.

“No one should ever have to choose between the honor of being a Coast Guard cadet and the honor of being a parent," Olson said Thursday in a statement released by his lawyers. He said he was "thankful the academy has reached a settlement that recognizes my right to both.”

A message was left with the Coast Guard Academy seeking comment.

At least at the time the suit was filed, an academy regulation barred cadets from having “any maternal or paternal obligation or responsibility," according to the lawsuit. Olson's lawyers said the policy still stands.

Olson learned of his fiancee’s pregnancy in April of his junior year, and the baby was born in August 2013, according to the lawsuit. It said he was never asked about dependents until he got a duty screening application in March 2014 and disclosed the child's birth.

The couple had Olson’s parental rights terminated in hopes of enabling him to graduate, and he later went through a long administrative process to try to get his status restored, to no avail, according to his lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Connecticut, and Yale Law School’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic.

Along the way, Olson enlisted in the Coast Guard, and the couple married and had another child, the attorneys said.

The lawsuit sought his commission and back pay, since he makes less than he would as an officer. It's not immediately clear whether the settlement addressed either of those issues; an inquiry was sent to his attorneys.

“Becoming a parent shouldn’t be seen as a hardship,” Olson said in his statement. “I look forward to the day that cadets are given the same rights as the rest of the service.”

The federal law that funded and authorized the Defense Department for the 2022 fiscal year gives the military until the end of December to craft “regulations that include the option to preserve parental guardianship rights” for cadets or midshipmen who become pregnant or father children while at one of the department's service academies.

The law applies to the U.S. Military Academy, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy — but not to the Coast Guard Academy, which is run by the Department of Homeland Security.

