Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US consumer confidence dipped again in January, according to Conference Board

Consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in January, a business research group said

Matt Ott
Tuesday 28 January 2025 15:11 GMT
Consumer Confidence
Consumer Confidence (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

U.S. consumer confidence dipped for the second consecutive month in January, a business research group said Tuesday.

The Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index retreated this month to 104.1 from 109.5 in December. Analysts had forecast a reading of 105.8.

December's reading was revised up by 4.8 points but still represented a decline from November.

Consumers had been feeling increasingly confident until the past two months, spending more in the run-up to the all-important holiday shopping season.

The consumer confidence index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in