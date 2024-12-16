Americans now paid to play in Ryder Cup with $200K stipend and $300K to donate to charity
Americans will be getting paid to play in the Ryder Cup for the first time
Americans will be paid to play in the Ryder Cup for the first time under a PGA of America program that gives each player a $200,000 stipend and $300,000 to distribute to charity.
The $500,000 directed to each of the 12 players and the captain is an increase from the $200,000 that was designated only for charity. That started in 1999 when the pay-for-play issue first surfaced.
The PGA of America board met in person last week and approved the payment scheme, announcing it on their social channels Monday morning.
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley already said he will give his full allocation to charity. The $500,000 is roughly the equivalent of 10th place at the PGA Championship.
The PGA of America says no players asked to be compensated. It says the players and captain are responsible for the Ryder Cup becoming one of the top sporting events in the world.
