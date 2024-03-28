Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits dip to 210,000 in strong job market is strong

The number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, another sign that the labor market remains strong and most workers enjoy extraordinary job security

Via AP news wire
Thursday 28 March 2024 12:59
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, another sign that the labor market remains strong and most workers enjoy extraordinary job security.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims dipped by 2,000 to 210,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell by 750 to 211,000.

Overall, 1.8 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended March 16, up 24,000 from the week before.

