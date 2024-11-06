Mozambique threatens to deploy soldiers to quell post-election protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Mozambican authorities have threatened to deploy soldiers to quell post-election protests that have engulfed the country after the opposition rejected the results of the country's polls which saw the governing Frelimo party extend its 49-year rule.

Thousands have taken to the streets in protests since the presidential election results were announced on Oct. 24, declaring Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo as the outright winner, with the opposition planning what it says will be the biggest protests across the capital Maputo on Thursday.

Human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday that at least 20 people have died and hundreds more injured and arrested since the beginning of the protests. It described the government's reaction as the country's worst crackdown on protests in years.

It also claimed that the government had repeatedly cut internet access across the country and blocked media websites since last Friday.

The country's defense minister Cristóvão Chume threatened to deploy military forces to quell the ongoing post-election protests, saying they were attempts to overthrow the democratically-elected government.

“If the escalation of violence continues, the armed forces will replace the police on the ground to protect the interests of the state," Chume said Tuesday.

The South Africa government on Wednesday closed its side of the Lebombo border that it shares with Mozambique after receiving reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side, it said.

“Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice. This decision was made to ensure the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port," said the country's Border Management Agency in a statement.

Residents of Ressano Garcia, the border town that links Mozambique and South Africa, looted trucks late Tuesday and placed barricades on the roads to stop vehicle traffic. One truck was set on fire. Police fired tear gas to stop the looting, local media reports say.

Police cleared barricades in several Maputo neighborhoods on Wednesday ahead of a major protest called by the runner-up in the election Venancio Mondlane, who received 20% of the national vote. Mondlane has alleged widespread rigging of the elections in favour of Frelimo.

Mondlane was this week reported to have fled the country and his whereabouts remain unclear.

Doctors and other healthcare workers also staged a demonstration this week over the impact of the ongoing protests on civilians and medical facilities.

“In some health units, unfortunately, there are some services that are starting to no longer work, especially outpatient care, consultations. Unfortunately, even some vaccinations for children, which are very important,” said Napoleão Viola, head of the Medical Association of Mozambique.

The organization estimated that about 108 people with injuries from the protests had been treated.

“The last two weeks in Mozambique have been marked by completely unnecessary bloodshed as authorities have tried to stop a peaceful protest movement with deadly force," said Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for east and southern Africa. “The number of casualties increases every day, with authorities deploying weapons of war, including rifles and armoured vehicles, on city streets. People cannot even protest in their own homes without risking tear gassing by police.”

Frelimo has often been accused of rigging elections, but the party has consistently denied this.

The European Union's observer mission raised concerns shortly after the elections, saying it had been prevented from monitoring counting in some areas and that there was an “unjustified alteration” of results at some polling stations.