Czech brewer Budvar reports record export increase in 2021
Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. company Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, has increased its beer exports last year despite the pandemic
Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. company Anheuser-Busch over use of the Budweiser brand, increased its beer exports last year despite the pandemic.
Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 126-year-old state-owned brewery, said Monday its exports were up a record 11% in 2021, reaching 1.3 million hectoliters (34.3 million gallons).
Budvar sells its beer in more than 70 countries. It said in a statement that all its major markets, including Germany, Britain and Slovakia, contributed to increased sales.
Specifically, the brewer’s sales in Germany surpassed 500,000 hectoliters (13.2 million gallons) for the first time.
Budvar previously said it registered a record output for the second straight pandemic year in 2021, rising 4.6% to 1.8 million hectoliters (47.8 million gallons).
Profit figures haven't been released yet.
The pandemic affected the beer markets with demand for beer in tanks and barrels declining as bars and restaurants were closed for some time while demand for bottled beer was on the rise.
The brewer has expanded in recent years to be able to produce more than 2 million hectoliters (52.8 million gallons) of beer a year. That investment helped it react to changes in the markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.