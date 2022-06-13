Czech brewer Budvar reports record export increase in 2021

Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. company Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, has increased its beer exports last year despite the pandemic

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 June 2022 12:07
Czech Budvar
Czech Budvar
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. company Anheuser-Busch over use of the Budweiser brand, increased its beer exports last year despite the pandemic.

Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 126-year-old state-owned brewery, said Monday its exports were up a record 11% in 2021, reaching 1.3 million hectoliters (34.3 million gallons).

Budvar sells its beer in more than 70 countries. It said in a statement that all its major markets, including Germany, Britain and Slovakia, contributed to increased sales.

Specifically, the brewer’s sales in Germany surpassed 500,000 hectoliters (13.2 million gallons) for the first time.

Budvar previously said it registered a record output for the second straight pandemic year in 2021, rising 4.6% to 1.8 million hectoliters (47.8 million gallons).

Recommended

Profit figures haven't been released yet.

The pandemic affected the beer markets with demand for beer in tanks and barrels declining as bars and restaurants were closed for some time while demand for bottled beer was on the rise.

The brewer has expanded in recent years to be able to produce more than 2 million hectoliters (52.8 million gallons) of beer a year. That investment helped it react to changes in the markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in