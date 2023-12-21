Jump to content

Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague

Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others

Via AP news wire
Thursday 21 December 2023 15:08
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday's gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital.

Czech public television said, citing police, the person who opened fire was eliminated.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square. The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

