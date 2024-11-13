Argentina tribunal upholds corruption verdict against former President Cristina Fernández
A tribunal in Argentina has upheld a six-year sentence term and lifetime ban from holding public office sentence against former President Cristina Fernández, a dominant political leader in recent years in the South American country
A tribunal in Argentina on Wednesday upheld a six-year prison sentence and a lifetime ban from holding public office against former President Cristina Fernández, a dominant political leader in recent years in the South American country.
Fernández was convicted and sentenced in 2022 by a three-judge panel for a fraud scheme that embezzled millions of dollars through public works projects during her presidency. She appealed, but the higher tribunal ratified the original ruling.
Fernández has denied all the accusations.
The Peronist leader can appeal to the Supreme Court, which means that she will remain free pending the outcome.
Argentina’s dominant leader this century, she was accused of improperly granting public works contracts to a construction magnate with links to her family.
