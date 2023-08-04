AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

July 28 – Aug. 3, 2023

Indigenous leaders from Argentina's Jujuy province burned incense for the celebrations of Mother Earth Day, while Luciano Sanchez of that country’s Argentinos Juniors team snapped his knee during a soccer match. In Colombia, mourners cried at the wake for Indigenous regional leader Fredy Campo Bomba, who was shot to death by unidentified gunmen. Participants danced at the Black Women’s March in Brazil against racism, violence and oppression.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com