A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina’s World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands

Via AP news wire
Friday 09 December 2022 20:46

Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup

A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.

The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take off when he was tackled by security.

The game resumed after a short break.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

