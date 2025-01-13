Argentine tourist who was shot in the head in Rio dies, authorities say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Argentine tourist who was shot in the head and chest in Rio de Janeiro last month while making his way to the Christ the Redeemer statue died on Monday, Argentine tourism authorities said.

Gastón Fernando Burlon, 51, had mistakenly driven his car into a low-income community in Brazil’s second most populated city when he was attacked last month, police said at the time.

Accompanied by his wife and daughter, Burlon had been using a GPS device to see the world-famous Christ the Redeemer statue when he found himself in the Morro dos Prazeres, a hillside favela in Rio dominated by a criminal gang called the Red Command.

After the Dec. 12 shooting, Burlon was taken to Hospital Souza Aguiar, where he remained in serious condition for weeks, according to Rio’s health secretariat.

On Monday, the chamber of tourism for the Argentine city of Bariloche, a popular adventure destination in northern Patagonia’s Lake District where Burlon had served as a tourism secretary from 2017-2023, announced his death.

Burlon had also led the Argentine Chamber of Student Tourism.

“He will live on as an inspiration to all of us who share their love for Bariloche and for tourism,” the Bariloche Chamber of Tourism said, praising him as a “leader whose passion for the promotion of tourism and our destination will be remembered as a valuable contribution to the development of our community.”

Brazilian police officers said that the gunshots caught Burlon by surprise as he entered the favela.

In 2016, Italian tourist Roberto Bardella was killed in the same region after he got lost. He and his friend Rino Polato, who was found unharmed, were touring South America on motorcycle.

Sá Pessoa contributed to this report from Sao Paulo.

