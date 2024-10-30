Recreational marijuana home delivery to begin in Arizona

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Arizona residents will be able to get recreational cannabis delivered to their homes beginning Friday, marking a new milestone for a state program that until now had allowed the service only for medical marijuana patients.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is expanding home delivery to anyone 21 and older, with deliveries to be offered through individual dispensaries or third-party services that partner with a state-licensed dispensary to legally deliver the goods.

Recreational marijuana sales began in Arizona in 2021 under a voter-approved ballot initiative. The measure had passed in the fall of 2020 four years after voters narrowly defeated a similar proposal, although medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2010.

Sales boomed following legalization, topping $1 billion in 2023.

Officials with the Arizona Dispensaries Association said the new delivery program is expected to expand access across the state.

“We are thrilled that the department of health’s proactive approach and commitment to implementing a well-thought-out delivery program has helped us reach this landmark moment sooner than expected,” Ann Torrez, the association's executive director, told television station KPNX.