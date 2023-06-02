Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge: Diamond Sports must pay full value of contracts to Diamondbacks, Guardians, Twins, Rangers

A federal bankruptcy judge has ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its media contracts to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers

Joe Reedy
Friday 02 June 2023 01:19

Judge: Diamond Sports must pay full value of contracts to Diamondbacks, Guardians, Twins, Rangers

Show all 3

A federal bankruptcy judge has ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its media contracts to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

Judge Christopher Lopez made the ruling on Thursday in Houston. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed in March. Diamond said in a financial filing last fall it had debt of $8.67 billion.

In April, the judge ruled Diamond to pay half of what the teams were owed in rights fees.

“I think the contract rate is the right answer here,” said Lopez in using his decision after two marathon days of testimony.

The decision is another chapter in what has been a contentious week in the strained relationship between MLB and Diamond Sports.

Recommended

On Tuesday, the last San Diego Padres game was aired on Bally Sports San Diego after Diamond Sports missed a rights payment fee and let the grace period expire.

MLB took over production of Padres' telecasts, beginning with Wednesday's game at the Miami Marlins.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in