Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Retired Arizona prisons boss faces sentencing on no-contest plea stemming from armed standoff

Former Arizona prisons chief Charles Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced on a disorderly conduct charge after pleading no contest in a case involving a 2022 standoff with police

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 January 2024 06:08
Former Corrections Director Shooting
Former Corrections Director Shooting

Former Arizona prisons chief Charles Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a 2022 incident in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff.

The plea agreement for Ryan, who retired as corrections director in September 2019, calls for a sentence of probation and an $8,500 payment to cover the Tempe Police Department’s costs in conducting the investigation. The offense carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison.

Police were called to Ryan’s house Jan. 6, 2022, on a report that he had shot himself in the hand. It was later revealed by police that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery.

Ryan also was injured when he fired his gun before police arrived. He apparently suffered a cut to the forehead after a bullet hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

Police reports say Ryan had consumed half a bottle of tequila when officers arrived at his property. Police say he slurred his words, was antagonistic toward a negotiator and did not know why officers were there or what had happened to his injured hand.

Ryan told police he didn’t remember pointing a gun at officers. He acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, though he said he had just two shots.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in