Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

1 killed in interstate crash involving truck carrying 'potentially explosive' military devices

One person has died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas that backed up traffic for hours on the busy highway

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 27 August 2024 22:45
Interstate Crash-Arkansas
Interstate Crash-Arkansas

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas involving two tractor-trailers and a truck carrying “potentially explosive” military devices killed one person and backed up traffic for hours on the busy highway, officials said.

The crash Monday afternoon near Brinkley, about 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of Little Rock, came shortly after a grass fire in the area. No other injuries were reported, said Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The truck contained potentially explosive military devices, Parker said, but he did not have details. Explosives experts were brought in, the area around the crash was evacuated, and the devices were removed.

Traffic going both directions was diverted overnight, and the highway reopened late Tuesday morning.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in