Man pleads guilty in theft of Arnold Palmer green jacket other memorabilia from Augusta
A former warehouse assistant for the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia pleaded guilty Wednesday to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia and historic items, including one of Arnold Palmer's green jackets.
Richard Globensky, of Georgia, made his initial court appearance in federal court in Chicago, where entered the plea.
Federal prosecutors said the 39-year-old would take items from the warehouse and sell and transport them to another party in Florida for sale online. The scheme went on for nearly a decade and Globensky made roughly $5 million from the sales.
He was charged with one count of transporting goods knowing they had been stolen.