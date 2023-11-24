Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 24 November 2023 01:43

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 11

Nov. 16-24, 2023

Ethnic Rohingya disembark from their boat upon landing in Indonesia. About 2,000 pairs of shoes symbolizing all the victims from Gaza, West Bank and Israel are placed before a rally in South Korea. Australia players celebrate after winning the men’s Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in