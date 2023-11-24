AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nov. 16-24, 2023

Ethnic Rohingya disembark from their boat upon landing in Indonesia. About 2,000 pairs of shoes symbolizing all the victims from Gaza, West Bank and Israel are placed before a rally in South Korea. Australia players celebrate after winning the men’s Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

