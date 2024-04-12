AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

April 5-11, 2024

Women celebrating the Marathi New Year rode motorcycles in traditional attire in Mumbai, Bangladeshi Muslims climbed onto the roof of an overcrowded train in Dhaka to travel home for Eid al-Fitr and Cambodian villagers raced their oxcarts in Kampong Speu province.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

