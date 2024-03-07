The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra will tour Asia for the first time in June

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra will tour Asia for the first time with nine performances in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan from June 19-30.

Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct concerts featuring soprano Lisette Oropesa, mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn. Venues include Seoul's Lotte Concert Hall, Nishinomiya's' Hyogo Performing Arts Center, Tokyo's Suntory Hall and Taipei's National Concert Hall, the company said Thursday.

The full Metropolitan Opera presented staged performances in Japan in 1975, 1988, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2006 and 2011.