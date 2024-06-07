AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

May 31-June 6, 2024

Supporters of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) dance in celebration of their party's showing in India's election. Police officers patrol in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay area on the eve of the 35th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown. People attend a candlelight vigil at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, to mark the Tiananmen crackdown.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

This selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com