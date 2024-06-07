Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 07 June 2024 02:53

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 12

May 31-June 6, 2024

Supporters of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) dance in celebration of their party's showing in India's election. Police officers patrol in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay area on the eve of the 35th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown. People attend a candlelight vigil at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, to mark the Tiananmen crackdown.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

This selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

