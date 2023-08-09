Prince Harry lauds the healing power of sports as he kicks off a promotional tour of Asia in Tokyo

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry lauded the virtue of sports and its healing powers on Wednesday as he kicked off a trip to promote sports in Tokyo, the first stop on his tour of Asia.

Sports not only helps build up physical strength but can also help heal the body and mind, the Duke of Sussex said as he spoke at an event hosted by the International Sports Promotion Society, an organization based in the Japanese capital.

He said he has seen sports save people from “rock bottom” of their life. By creating a platform and helping people focus on redefining themselves, “that’s when I see sports really coming to itself.”

“I have seen sports literally save their life," Prince Harry said. “The physical piece to sports is the obviously the most important. But the mental aspect and healing ability is extraordinary.”

He also stressed that sports has special value for children that can be taught only on a field, not in a classroom. “It brings people together — all sizes, backgrounds, beliefs or religions.”

A polo player, Prince Harry is due to travel from Tokyo to Singapore where he will participate in a polo cup.

Harry and his wife Meghan split acrimoniously from the British royal family. The couple quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020, citing a lack of support from the palace and racist press treatment of Meghan, who is biracial.