AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 19 April 2024 06:33

April 12-18, 2024

Shoppers are terrified after a lone assailant started stabbing people at a shopping mall in Sydney; people appreciate spring flowers like cherry and azalea blossoms in Tokyo; a King Sejong statue receives a spring cleaning in Seoul, South Korea. People prepare for the voting process on the eve of the national election in India; people get wet in the Songkran water festival to celebrate the Thai New Year in Bangkok. A Tibetan man waters plants placed on the roof of his retirement home, and a Hindu devotees celebrate the Navratri, or nine nights festival, in India.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

