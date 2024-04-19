AP Week in Pictures: Asia
April 12-18, 2024
Shoppers are terrified after a lone assailant started stabbing people at a shopping mall in Sydney; people appreciate spring flowers like cherry and azalea blossoms in Tokyo; a King Sejong statue receives a spring cleaning in Seoul, South Korea. People prepare for the voting process on the eve of the national election in India; people get wet in the Songkran water festival to celebrate the Thai New Year in Bangkok. A Tibetan man waters plants placed on the roof of his retirement home, and a Hindu devotees celebrate the Navratri, or nine nights festival, in India.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae.
