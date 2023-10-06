Jump to content

The Associated Press
Friday 06 October 2023 03:45

AP Week in Pictures: Asia | Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023

Participants bowed to pay respects to the People’s Heroes Monument during a ceremony marking Martyrs Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. In Jakarta, Indonesia, soldiers performed in a parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian armed forces. In Kathmandu, Nepal, women pulled a chariot during Indra Jatra, a festival that marks the end of the rainy season. Athletes from around Asia competed in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Recommended

