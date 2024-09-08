Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Atlanta Falcons wear T-shirts honoring school shooting victims before season opener

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Raheen Morris wore Apalachee High School T-shirts during warmups before the NFL team's season opener, honoring the victims of a fatal shooting

Via AP news wire
Sunday 08 September 2024 22:08

Atlanta Falcons wear T-shirts honoring school shooting victims before season opener

Show all 2

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Raheen Morris wore Apalachee High School T-shirts during warmups before their season opener Sunday, honoring the victims of a fatal shooting.

Four people were killed and nine injured last week at the school in Winder, a city in Atlanta’s sprawling suburbs. A 14-year-old student has been charged with the shooting, which took the lives of two students and two teachers.

Apalachee High is about 20 miles from the Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch.

“That was pretty sobering,” Cousins said shortly after the shooting Wednesday. “Praying for the families that are affected, the school, the community. It’s a tough deal. I’m going to go home tonight and hug and kiss my kids.”

A moment of silence was observed before the game, which was won 18-10 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in