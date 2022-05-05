Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place because of a possible armed campus on campus
Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place amid reports of a possible armed suspect.
The university said in an email Monday that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed subject on Emory's campus in Atlanta.
Earlier, Emory University said police were responding to an active shooter on campus. That message, initially posted on Twitter, was taken down. The school then said in a tweet that there was no active shooter.
The incident comes just ahead of graduation weekend at the private university, which consistently ranks among the top schools of higher education in the Southeast. The main commencement ceremony, including a speech by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, is Monday.
