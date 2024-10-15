The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons, following a vote of approval by NFL team owners on Tuesday at the league's annual fall meeting.

This will be the fourth time the NFL’s championship game is played in Atlanta and the second in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which was the site when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

The first two Super Bowls held in Atlanta were at the now-demolished Georgia Dome in 1994 and 2000.

New Orleans will host the game following this season. It then goes to California for two years, with the San Francisco Bay Area hosting in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2027.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl