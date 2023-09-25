Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Music Review: Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz revive folk songs on 'Nothing but Green Willow'

The new album from Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz is titled “Nothing But Green Willow.”

Steven Wine
Monday 25 September 2023 20:44
Music Review - Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz
Music Review - Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz

Folk artists Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz combine to offer a real oldies collection, with ballads that date back generations and have roots on both sides of the Atlantic. They’re mostly sad songs about class divide, unfaithful lovers and family strife, where bloody dreams come true and even the valleys are lonesome.

It’s music that still resonates today, as shown in these compelling new interpretations by Simpson and Jutz. “Nothing But Green Willow: The Songs of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry” will be released Friday.

Simpson and Jutz mined the material from a book published in 1917 by English folklorist Cecil Sharp, who transcribed traditional British songs he heard while visiting Appalachia to document a transoceanic cultural connection. North Carolina residents Sands and Gentry helped Sands’ research by performing the tunes for him.

If that makes the album sound like a dry academic exercise, it’s not. Intricate melodies are beautifully sung by Simpson, Jutz and a parade of guests, including bluegrass standouts Sierra Hull (on “Geordie”) and Tim O’Brien (on “Edwin in the Lowlands Low”). Appropriately sparse accompaniment makes the songs shimmer, with the acoustic guitar interplay between Simpson and Jutz a particular pleasure.

The compositions are sturdy stuff, which is why they’ve lasted so long – centuries, in some cases. Storylines can be challenging to follow, but there’s an enchanting air of mystery to the tales, and lovely language describes fascinating characters. They’re vengeful, deceitful, mournful and cynical, which has always made for a good tune.

Recommended

___

AP music reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in