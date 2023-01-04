New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market.

George Goldhoff was named president of the casino and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators.

Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City's nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning more than $533 million over the first 11 months of last year, trailing only the Borgata.

The property is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was gutted, remodeled and reopened in June 2018.

Goldhoff is president of the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, which is the market-share leader in southwestern Ohio. Before joining Hard Rock, Goldhoff oversaw four properties as president and CEO of PURE Canadian Gaming.

“I’m confident George will continue to build on the incredible success we have achieved at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City,” said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International. “In just three years of rebranding our property in Cincinnati, he was able to make that casino the leader in the market and I have every reason to believe he will lead our Atlantic City team into the next era with great success.”

Goldhoff previously led teams at hospitality venues including The Rainbow Room and The Plaza Hotel in New York. He also assisted in opening Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Goldhoff assisted in the $700 million restoration of the MGM’s Mississippi property, later becoming general manager of Gold Strike Hotel and Casino in Tunica.

Sampson was part of the pre-opening team at Hard Rock Atlantic City and has worked there since its opening. Most recently he served as interim president since the departure of former Hard Rock Atlantic City President Anthony Faranca in November. The company has not given a reason for the change and did not address it on Tuesday.

Sampson also has worked with gambling companies including Tropicana, Trump Entertainment Resorts and Seneca Gaming.

