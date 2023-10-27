Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Via AP news wire
Friday 27 October 2023 02:51

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Show all 18

OCTOBER 20 - 26, 2023

Residents in Auburn, Maine, react to an active shooter situation in nearby Lewiston. Automotive, hotel and shipping workers demonstrate for better labor conditions around the U.S. and Canada. And wreckage is seen on Interstate 55 in Louisiana after a “superfog” caused scores of vehicles to collide.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in