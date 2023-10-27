AP Week in Pictures: North America
AP Week in Pictures: North AmericaShow all 18
OCTOBER 20 - 26, 2023
Residents in Auburn, Maine, react to an active shooter situation in nearby Lewiston. Automotive, hotel and shipping workers demonstrate for better labor conditions around the U.S. and Canada. And wreckage is seen on Interstate 55 in Louisiana after a “superfog” caused scores of vehicles to collide.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
