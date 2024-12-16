Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Longtime Auburn football team pastor dies in an accident on an Alabama lake

The longtime pastor of the Auburn University football team has died after falling into the water on Lake Martin in central Alabama

Via AP news wire
Monday 16 December 2024 21:25 GMT
Auburn Pastor-Lake Accident
Auburn Pastor-Lake Accident (Copyright 2018, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The longtime pastor of the Auburn University football team died Sunday after falling into the water on Lake Martin in central Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Rev. Chette L. Williams fell into the water from his pontoon boat Sunday evening. His body was found about 90 minutes later. He was 61. The accident occurred near a dock at Kowaliga’s Restaurant on Lake Martin in Elmore County.

Williams, a former Auburn linebacker, had served as the Auburn football team chaplain since 1999. According to a biography on Auburn's website, Williams was also the Auburn campus director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the State Director for Urban Ministries for FCA.

He played for the Auburn football team from 1982 to 1984.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who was Auburn's head football coach from 1999 to 2008, said Williams was a “remarkable man who led hundreds of young people to the Lord through the years.”

“His leadership has been a steady part of Auburn athletics for more than two decades. But more than sports, Brother Chette helped athletes understand that their purpose was much greater than anything they could ever accomplish on the field,” Tuberville wrote in a statement posted on social media.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in