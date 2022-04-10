Live Updates | The final round of the Masters is underway

Masters Sunday has arrived, and the first pairings are on the course at Augusta National

Via AP news wire
Sunday 10 April 2022 15:27

Live Updates | The final round of the Masters is underway

Show all 4

The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Masters Sunday has arrived, and the first pairings are on the course at Augusta National.

Forecasters expect a warmer day for the final round of the Masters. There was some frost in the Augusta area overnight, but players who were playing Sunday morning at the Masters clearly didn't have as many layers of attire on as many did on Saturday when temperatures struggled to get out of the 40's.

Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the final round. He'll tee off at 2:40 p.m. along with Cameron Smith.

Recommended

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama starts tied for 14th and begins at 1:10 p.m.

Tiger Woods begins his final round at 10:50 a.m.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in