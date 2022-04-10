Live Updates | The final round of the Masters is underway
Masters Sunday has arrived, and the first pairings are on the course at Augusta National
The Latest on the Masters (all times local):
10:25 a.m.
Masters Sunday has arrived, and the first pairings are on the course at Augusta National.
Forecasters expect a warmer day for the final round of the Masters. There was some frost in the Augusta area overnight, but players who were playing Sunday morning at the Masters clearly didn't have as many layers of attire on as many did on Saturday when temperatures struggled to get out of the 40's.
Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the final round. He'll tee off at 2:40 p.m. along with Cameron Smith.
Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama starts tied for 14th and begins at 1:10 p.m.
Tiger Woods begins his final round at 10:50 a.m.
