Via AP news wire
Saturday 09 April 2022 15:40

Live Updates | 3rd round of the Masters is underway

The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

It is sunny, it is chilly and the third round of the Masters has started at Augusta National.

The temperature was in the low 50's when play got underway for the day on Saturday, unseasonably cool. But the rain from earlier in the week is long gone, with puffy clouds the only thing blocking the view of blue sky over the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead going into the third round. He doesn't tee off until 2:50 p.m. and will play with Charl Schwartzel.

Tiger Woods is nine shots back to start the day. He tees off at 1 p.m.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

