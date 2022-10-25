Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australia to reveal economic plan for deteriorating outlook

Australia’s new government will propose an economic plan to steer the nation through rising inflation and interest rates while reigning in debt

Rod McGuirk
Tuesday 25 October 2022 02:12

Australia to reveal economic plan for deteriorating outlook

Show all 4

Australia’s new government will propose an economic plan Tuesday to steer the nation through rising inflation and interest rates while reigning in debt.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his center-left Labor Party’s first annual budget for the fiscal year that began in July. It will be the first budget by a Labor government in nine years and must contend with unprecedented levels of debt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chalmers said rising inflation was the primary influence on how he drafted his economic blueprint.

“The budget will be solid, sensible and suited for the times. It will recognize that in a time of extreme global uncertainty, our best defense is a responsible budget at home,” Chalmers told reporters.

“The budget has three objectives: responsible cost-of-living relief, strengthening the economy and beginning the hard yards of budget repair,” he added.

Recommended

The previous conservative government had forecast in its last budget in March a deficit of 78 billion Australian dollars ($49 billion) in the current fiscal year.

The new government’s forecast more than halves that deficit to AU$36.9 billion ($23.3 billion), thanks mainly to higher prices for commodities including iron ore and coal.

However, slowing economic growth was expected to add to the longer-term difficulty of repaying debt.

The March budget forecast that gross debt as a share of the economic growth would peak in mid-2025 at 44.9%, or AU$1.12 trillion ($709 billion).

The budget will help families by increasing child care subsidies and gradually increasing paid parental leave entitlements from 18 to 26 weeks, the government said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the budget would provide cost-of-living relief for families without fueling inflation.

Recommended

“The priority will be on measures that boost the economy, that boost productivity. Cheaper child care does just that. So does paid parental leave,” Albanese said.

The government will need to get its budget measures through the Parliament, where compromises may need to be made.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in