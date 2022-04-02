Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his side
Authorities say a hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said
Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his sideShow all 2
A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.
Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.
He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV.
Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round's hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.
There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.