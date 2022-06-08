1 dead, 8 injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin
Rescue services say a one person has been killed and eight were injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday
A vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said.
Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures to The Associated Press, wasn't immediately able to provide further information on the victims.
Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.
He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the crash was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.
It happened near the Breitscheidplatz, or Breitscheid Square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.
